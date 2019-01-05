HeinzGerman/English singer and bassist. Born 24 July 1942. Died 7 April 2000
Heinz
1942-07-24
Heinz Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinz Burt (24 July 1942 – 7 April 2000) was a German-born bassist and singer, who performed under the stage name Heinz.
Heinz Tracks
Just Like Eddie
Heinz
Just Like Eddie
Just Like Eddie
Country Boy
Heinz
Country Boy
Country Boy
