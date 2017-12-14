Don SebeskyBorn 10 December 1937
Don Sebesky
1937-12-10
Don Sebesky (born December 10, 1937) is an American jazz trombonist, keyboardist and arranger.
Prelude No.2 from Three Preludes
I Feel Pretty
Cosmic Force
Side By Side By Side
