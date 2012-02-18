Madrugada is a Norwegian alternative rock band formed in the town of Stokmarknes in 1993. The key band members included Sivert Høyem (vocals), Robert Burås (guitar) and Frode Jacobsen (bass). After Burås' death on 12 July 2007, Høyem and Jacobsen decided to finish recording what was to be their final album. On 21 January 2008, the band released Madrugada and announced that they would split after one last tour. They performed their final concert on 15 November 2008.

In June 2018 it was announced that Høyem, Jacobsen and Lauvland Pettersen had reformed the band for a series of shows in 2019.

According to Anders Kaasen of Allmusic, the band was noted for "its bareboned blues-inspired alt-rock" at the end of the 1990s.