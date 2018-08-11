BergTeófilo Sonnenberg; Portuguese singer
Berg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/752081d2-f1e3-458e-be75-af41d4ad77f2
Berg Tracks
Sort by
Montag
Berg
Montag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montag
Last played on
Hallelujah Ironically (feat. Binker Golding & Berg)
Orcastratum
Hallelujah Ironically (feat. Binker Golding & Berg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah Ironically (feat. Binker Golding & Berg)
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
7
Mar
2019
Berg
St George's Bloomsbury, London, UK
Berg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist