Djavan Born 27 January 1949
Djavan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-01-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/751e517d-9663-4692-8c20-942e16d484c5
Djavan Biography (Wikipedia)
Djavan (full name Djavan Caetano Viana; born 27 January 1949) is a Brazilian singer/songwriter. His music, combines traditional Brazilian rhythms with popular music drawn from the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Djavan Tracks
Sort by
Samurai
Djavan
Samurai
Last played on
Samurai
Last played on
Nereci (DJ Marky's Boogie Rework)
Djavan
Nereci (DJ Marky's Boogie Rework)
Last played on
Nereci (DJ Marky's Boogie Rework)
Last played on
Na Boca De Beco
Djavan
Na Boca De Beco
Last played on
Na Boca De Beco
Last played on
Embola A Bola
Djavan
Embola A Bola
Last played on
Embola A Bola
Last played on
Serrado
Djavan
Serrado
Last played on
Serrado
Last played on
