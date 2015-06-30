Eleventh Dream DayFormed 1983
Eleventh Dream Day
1983
Eleventh Dream Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleventh Dream Day (EDD) is an American alternative rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Vanishing Point
Cheap Gasoline
Deep Lakes
