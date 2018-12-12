Neil YoungCanadian singer, songwriter & musician. Born 12 November 1945
Neil Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Percival Young OC OM (born November 12, 1945), is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician. After embarking on a music career in the 1960s, he moved to Los Angeles, where he formed Buffalo Springfield with Stephen Stills, Richie Furay and others. Young had released two solo albums and three as a member of Buffalo Springfield by the time he joined Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1969. From his early solo albums and those with his backing band Crazy Horse, Young has recorded a steady stream of studio and live albums, sometimes warring with his recording company along the way.
Young's guitar work, deeply personal lyrics and signature tenor singing voice transcend his long career. Young also plays piano and harmonica on many albums, which frequently combine folk, rock, country and other musical styles. His often distorted electric guitar playing, especially with Crazy Horse, earned him the nickname "Godfather of Grunge" and led to his 1995 album Mirror Ball with Pearl Jam. More recently Young has been backed by Promise of the Real.
- Harvey Kubernik - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038hsgh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038hsgh.jpg2015-11-22T17:10:00.000ZHarvey Kubernik shares his stories from the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038hsh4
Harvey Kubernik - My 70s
- Neil Young is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0217xpx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0217xpx.jpg2014-06-22T19:59:00.000ZAndy Aitken in Somerset nominates Neil Young for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0217xpz
Neil Young is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Harvest Moon
Like A Hurricane
Four Strong Winds
Cinnamon Girl
Unknown Legend
Like A Hurricane
Heart Of Gold
Rockin' In The Free World
For The Turnstiles
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Love And War
Out On The Weekend
Harvest
Human Highway
No One Seems To Know
Old Man
Lotta Love
Alburquerque
After The Gold Rush
Powderfinger
World On A String
