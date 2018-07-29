ShènaEnglish singer. Born 1971
Shèna
1971
Shèna Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracey Elizabeth McSween (born 19 November 1977), better known by her stage names Shèna and Shèna Winchster, is an English singer, best known as a disco and nu-disco vocalist.
Shèna Tracks
Dare Me (feat. Shèna)
Junior Jack
Stupidisco (feat. Shèna)
Junior Jack
Can't Stop the Rain
Shèna
My Fantasy
Shèna
Let The Beat Hit Them
Shèna
It's all About Me
Shèna
All About Me
Shèna
Nasty Little Rumour
Shèna
Can't Stop The Rain (His Majesty Andre Remix)
Shèna
Shameless
Shèna
Shèna Links
