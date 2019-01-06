RhydianWelsh baritone Rhydian Roberts. Born 14 February 1983
Rhydian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwx0.jpg
1983-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75134346-b508-45b2-a6ca-75da97c1ce3a
Rhydian Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhydian James Roberts (born 14 February 1983), known mononymously as Rhydian, is a Welsh baritone singer, television presenter and musical theatre actor. He made his name by finishing second in series 4 of The X Factor, and has since become more widely known.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rhydian Tracks
Sort by
Myfanwy (feat. Bryn Terfel)
Rhydian
Myfanwy (feat. Bryn Terfel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Myfanwy (feat. Bryn Terfel)
Last played on
Fe Ddof I Adre'n Ôl
Rhydian
Fe Ddof I Adre'n Ôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Fe Ddof I Adre'n Ôl
Last played on
Myfanwy
Rhydian
Myfanwy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Myfanwy
Last played on
Dyrchefir Fi
Rhydian
Dyrchefir Fi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Dyrchefir Fi
Last played on
Vienna
Rhydian
Vienna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Vienna
Last played on
Rhywle
Rhydian
Rhywle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Rhywle
Last played on
Rhywbeth O'i Le
Rhydian
Rhywbeth O'i Le
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Rhywbeth O'i Le
Last played on
Yn Ei Llygaid Hi
Rhydian
Yn Ei Llygaid Hi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Yn Ei Llygaid Hi
Last played on
And I Am Telling You (Les Musicals)
Jonathan Ansell
And I Am Telling You (Les Musicals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdj.jpglink
And I Am Telling You (Les Musicals)
Last played on
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Rhydian
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Last played on
The Impossible Dream
Rhydian
The Impossible Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
The Impossible Dream
Last played on
Pearl Fishers Duet
Rhydian
Pearl Fishers Duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Pearl Fishers Duet
Last played on
Benedictus
Rhydian
Benedictus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Benedictus
Last played on
ONE DAY LIKE THIS
Rhydian
ONE DAY LIKE THIS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
ONE DAY LIKE THIS
Last played on
Forever Young
Rhydian
Forever Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Forever Young
Last played on
Panis Angelicus
Rhydian
Panis Angelicus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Panis Angelicus
Last played on
Ombra Mai Fu
Rhydian
Ombra Mai Fu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Ombra Mai Fu
Last played on
To Where You Are
Rhydian
To Where You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
To Where You Are
Last played on
I Won_t Let You Walk This Road Alone
Rhydian
I Won_t Let You Walk This Road Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
I Won_t Let You Walk This Road Alone
Last played on
My Life
Rhydian
My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
My Life
Last played on
Miserere
Rhydian
Miserere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Miserere
Last played on
Nessun Dorma
Rhydian
Nessun Dorma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx0.jpglink
Nessun Dorma
Last played on
Rhydian Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist