The Beekeepers
The Beekeepers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7513262c-e2aa-4090-97a4-054e19dee1cc
The Beekeepers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beekeepers were an English rock band from Derby, signed to the Beggars Banquet Records label. Their releases included the mini-album Third Party, Fear and Theft and the single, "Do You Behave Like That at Home?"
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Beekeepers Tracks
Sort by
Queen Bee
The Beekeepers
Queen Bee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Queen Bee
Last played on
Long Way Down
The Beekeepers
Long Way Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Way Down
Last played on
Sea Change
The Beekeepers
Sea Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea Change
Last played on
The Beekeepers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist