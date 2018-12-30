Bryn Haworth (born 29 July 1948) is a British Christian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pioneer of Jesus music in mainstream rock. Born in Blackburn, Lancashire, UK, he has released some twenty-two albums and several singles since the 1970s as well as guesting as guitarist on many other albums by rock and folk artists. He continues to tour in the UK, appearing mostly at smaller venues, Christian centres and at prisons. He has also appeared three times at the UK Greenbelt Festival. His chosen instruments include guitar (particularly slide or bottleneck guitar) and mandolin.

He recorded sessions for the John Peel show on BBC Radio 1 in 1974, 1975 and 1976, and made two television appearances on BBC Two's The Old Grey Whistle Test. Also in the 1970s, Haworth appeared on the weekly ITV television show "Pop Gospel", presented by Berni Flint.

Together with wife Sally, Haworth has engaged in extensive musical and evangelical work in prison settings. Haworth has his own website and is featured in the current Crossrythms artists catalogue.