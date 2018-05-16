Poet and the RootsReggae band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1978
Poet and the Roots
1977
Poet and the Roots Biography (Wikipedia)
Poet and the Roots are a reggae band formed to record dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson's poems with dub backing tracks.
Johnson released his later material under his own name, although some of the musicians from this group appeared on his subsequent albums.
Poet and the Roots Tracks
Man Free (For Darcus Howe)
Defense Dub
Man Free
All Wi Doin' is Defendin'
It Dread Inna Inglan (For George Lindo)
