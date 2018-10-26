The Presidents of the United States of AmericaFormed 1993
The Presidents of the United States of America
1993
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Presidents of the United States of America (occasionally referred to as PUSA, The Presidents or Pot USA) were an American alternative rock power trio band. The band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1993, and disbanded in 2016. The three-piece group consisted of vocalist and "basitarist" Chris Ballew, drummer and vocalist Jason Finn with "guitbassist" and vocalist Andrew McKeag. "Guitbassist" and vocalist Dave Dederer was a member of the band for eleven years before leaving in 2004. The band released six studio albums during its twenty-three-year existence.
Peaches
Volcano
Lump
Bug City
Peaches - Leeds Town And Country Club 1996
Video Killed The Radio Star
Lump - Leeds Town And Country Club 1996
Dune Buggy
Boll Weevil
Feather Pluckin'
Lunatic To Love
Naked And Famous
Video Killed The Radio Star
Tiki God
Tube Amplifier
