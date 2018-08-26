Henri René (born Harold M. Kirchstein; December 29, 1906 – April 25, 1993), was an American musician who had an international career in the recording industry as a producer, composer, conductor and arranger. Born in New York City of a German father and a French mother, young Harold traveled to Germany with his family where he studied at the Royal Berlin Academy of Music. Returning to the U.S. in the mid-1920s, he began appearing with several orchestras. Some time after these experiences, he returned once more to Berlin, working as a composer in the German film industry, and as an arranger with a German record label.

While touring Europe with his band some years before the war, he was appointed musical director of the two largest moving picture firms in Europe, Tobis and UFA. In 1936, René came back to the U.S. and became musical director and chief arranger for RCA Victor in Germany, forming his own orchestra in 1941. As instrumentalist, Rene played the piano, saxophone, and Musette accordion.