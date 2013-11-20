Nilson MattaBorn 1 March 1949
Nilson Matta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7507ecd7-db04-4df9-9ee6-17fc0912dc5a
Nilson Matta Biography (Wikipedia)
Nilson Matta is a Brazilian bassist and composer. He has been based in New York City since 1985. He is also known for his work with Trio Da Paz, Don Pullen African Brazilian Connection, Joe Henderson, Yo Yo Ma and Nilson Matta's Brazilian Voyage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nilson Matta Tracks
Sort by
Samba De Orfeli
Nilson Matta
Samba De Orfeli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samba De Orfeli
Last played on
O Nosso Amor
Nilson Matta
O Nosso Amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Nosso Amor
Last played on
Nilson Matta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist