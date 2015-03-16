Lakshminarayana Vaidyanathan (Tamil: லக்ஷ்மிநாராயண வைத்தியநாதன்; Kannada: ಎಲ್.ವೈದ್ಯನಾಥನ್; April 9, 1942 - May 19, 2007) was an acclaimed musicologist, music director and composer, trained in the classical Carnatic music tradition. Vaidyanathan was born to V. Lakshminarayana, and Seethalakshmi, both accomplished musicians; he was also the elder brother of accomplished violinist duo L. Shankar and L. Subramaniam. All three brothers received their musical training from their father.