Oathbreaker
2008
Oathbreaker Biography
Oathbreaker is a Belgian band from Flanders, formed in 2008 and currently signed to Deathwish Inc. The band consists of guitarists Lennart Bossu and Gilles Demolder, drummer Wim Coppers (who replaced founding member Ivo Debrabandere in 2016), and vocalist Caro Tanghe, who performs both screamed and sung vocals. They are a part of Amenra's Church of Ra collective. Following a self-titled EP, Oathbreaker have released three studio albums: Mælstrøm (2011), Eros|Anteros (2013) and Rheia (2016). The latter two albums came out on Deathwish and received generally positive reviews.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oathbreaker Tracks
Needles in Your Skin
Oathbreaker
Needles in Your Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Stay Here / Accroche-Moi
Oathbreaker
Stay Here / Accroche-Moi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Immortals (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
Oathbreaker
Immortals (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Being Able To Feel Nothing (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
Oathbreaker
Being Able To Feel Nothing (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Stay Here / Accroche-Moi (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
Oathbreaker
Stay Here / Accroche-Moi (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
1056 / Second Son of R (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
Oathbreaker
1056 / Second Son of R (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Second Son of R
Oathbreaker
Second Son of R
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Immortals (clean from 7)
Oathbreaker
Immortals (clean from 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Immortals
Oathbreaker
Immortals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Immortals
Last played on
Downfall
Oathbreaker
Downfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90fw.jpglink
Downfall
Last played on
