Chanel West CoastFormed 2009
Chanel West Coast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/750150b1-247d-4c47-8cd3-70e008106b09
Chanel West Coast Biography (Wikipedia)
Chelsea Chanel Dudley (born September 1, 1988), better known by her stage name Chanel West Coast, is an American rapper, singer, actress, model and television personality. She came to prominence for her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chanel West Coast Tracks
Sort by
Hittin Like
Young Money
Hittin Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b01rh.jpglink
Hittin Like
Last played on
Chanel West Coast Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist