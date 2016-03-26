SwoonsFormed 1990. Disbanded 2005
Swoons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7500ee04-d4e9-4471-8a2c-14f48415dadc
Swoons Tracks
Sort by
Mono
Swoons
Mono
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mono
Last played on
The Side
Swoons
The Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Side
Last played on
The Night
Swoons
The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paper Cut
Swoons
Paper Cut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeze
Swoons
Freeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeze
Revenge Of The Giant Face
Swoons
Revenge Of The Giant Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flags
Swoons
Flags
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flags
Last played on
Swoons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist