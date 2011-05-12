Hang on the Box (known also as HOTB) is a punk band based in Beijing. They were China's first all-female punk band. The band usually sings about sex and relationship issues in a forward political manner. Their record label is Sister Benten Online, based in Japan. The band consists of the following line-up: Wang Yue on vocals, Yilina playing bass, Li Yan Fan playing guitar, and Shenjing on drums.

At Hang on the Box's first performance at Beijing's Scream Club in 1998, their songs did not have lyrics and only high-pitched screeching accompanied their power chords. They were featured on the cover the local edition of Newsweek six months later.

Their music could be described as cheerful and hilarious, deadly serious, and personally political[citation needed]. Most of the questionable content involved comes in the form of native Chinese speakers using English commonplace epithets.[citation needed]