Molly Burch
Molly Burch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74f5d2c7-48b0-4590-a54a-d444fd0b99f9
Molly Burch Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Burch is an Austin-based singer-songwriter whose music reflects heartbreak and loss. She is the lead vocalist and writer, backed by four musicians, and she and her band have toured with Sallie Ford. Burch studied jazz vocal performance in college and gravitated towards vocalists such as Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. A reviewer described her music as an "intoxicating ode to an unrequited love" as from a "smoky club chanteuse". Her vocal style has been compared to that of Angel Olsen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Molly Burch Tracks
Sort by
Wrong For You
Molly Burch
Wrong For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong For You
Last played on
Back to artist