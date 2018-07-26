Molly Burch is an Austin-based singer-songwriter whose music reflects heartbreak and loss. She is the lead vocalist and writer, backed by four musicians, and she and her band have toured with Sallie Ford. Burch studied jazz vocal performance in college and gravitated towards vocalists such as Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. A reviewer described her music as an "intoxicating ode to an unrequited love" as from a "smoky club chanteuse". Her vocal style has been compared to that of Angel Olsen.