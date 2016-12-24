Samuel Tsui (born May 2, 1989) is an American singer/songwriter and video producer. He rose to fame as an Internet celebrity and is known for covering songs by popular artists like Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and lot more, as well as some original songs, medleys, and mashups, along with his frequent collaborations with fellow YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider. As of August 25, 2018, Tsui had reached 3 million subscribers.