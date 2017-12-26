Lydia LunchBorn 2 June 1959
Lydia Lunch Biography (Wikipedia)
Lydia Lunch (born Lydia Anne Koch, June 2, 1959) is an American singer, poet, writer, actress and self-empowerment speaker. Her career was spawned by the New York no wave scene.
Her work typically features provocative and confrontational noise music delivery, and has maintained an anti-commercial ethic, operating independently of major labels and distributors. The Boston Phoenix named Lunch one of the ten most influential performers of the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SOME VELVET MORNING
SOME VELVET MORNING
SOME VELVET MORNING
Spooky
Spooky
Spooky
Death Valley '69 (feat. Lydia Lunch)
Sonic Youth
Death Valley '69 (feat. Lydia Lunch)
Death Valley '69 (feat. Lydia Lunch)
Lady Scarface
Lady Scarface
Lady Scarface
A Cruise To The Moon
A Cruise To The Moon
A Cruise To The Moon
Some Boys
Some Boys
Some Boys
