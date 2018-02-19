BailterspaceFormed 1986
Bailterspace
1986
Bailterspace Biography (Wikipedia)
Bailter Space (a.k.a. Bailterspace) is an atmospheric noise rock band that formed in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 1987 as Nelsh Bailter Space; they had previously recorded as The Gordons. Its members are Alister Parker (guitar, bass), John Halvorsen (bass, guitar), Brent McLachlan (drums/percussion, samples). After releasing seven studio albums, numerous EPs/singles and a career retrospective compilation, Bailter Space went on an extended hiatus in 2004. They returned in August 2008 to play the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bailterspace Tracks
Tanker - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Bailterspace
Tanker - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Tanker - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Grader Spader (6 Dec 1992)
Bailterspace
Grader Spader (6 Dec 1992)
Grader Spader (6 Dec 1992)
Grader - BBC Session, 6 Dec 1992
Bailterspace
Grader - BBC Session, 6 Dec 1992
Grader - BBC Session, 6 Dec 1992
Place - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Bailterspace
Place - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Place - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Silver
Bailterspace
Silver
Silver
strobosphere
Bailterspace
strobosphere
strobosphere
Meeting Place
Bailterspace
Meeting Place
Meeting Place
The State - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Bailterspace
The State - BBC Session 06/12/1992
The State - BBC Session 06/12/1992
Glass
Bailterspace
Glass
Glass
