The Wick Scottish Dance Band
The Honeymoon: Banks Of Allan/Lady In The Bottle/Wee Todd
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
HIGHLAND SOLDIER/BONNIE WOODS O'STIROKE/THE CRUSDADERS MARCH
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Eva Three Step: Dr Ross's Welcome/Cuidich'n Righ
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Glengarry's March / The Thistle Of Scotland / Lord Lovat's Lament
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
LITTLE MALCOLM/MOULIN DHU
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Last played on
Gaelic Waltzes: Dearest My Own One/Leaving Barra/eildih
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Performer
Ness Bothan
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Performer
Katie Jane Of Lewis
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Performer
Northumbrian Reels
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Performer
HIGHLAND REEL: Mairi Bhan/Morag Bheag/Whistle O'er The Lev'ot
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
VISIT TO THE DARK ISLAND
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Last played on
INVERNESS GATHERING; JOHN MACMILLAN OF BARRA
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
Mason's Apron/Paddy On The Railroad/Tinker's Horse
The Wick Scottish Dance Band
