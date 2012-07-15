Georg Friedrich KauffmannBorn 14 February 1679. Died 24 March 1735
Georg Friedrich Kauffmann
1679-02-14
Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Friedrich Kauffmann (14 February 1679 – 24 March 1735) was a Baroque composer and organist from northern-central Germany who composed primarily sacred works for the organ and voice.
Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, chorale for corno da caccia & organ
Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, chorale for corno da caccia & organ
Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein for oboe and continuo [from Harmonisches Seelenlust, 1733
Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein for oboe and continuo [from Harmonisches Seelenlust, 1733
