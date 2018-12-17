Stephen WaartsViolinist
Stephen Waarts
Three Romaces, Op. 94 (no.2)
Robert Schumann
Violin Sonata no.1 Op.21 - third movement
Béla Bartók
Sonata no. 1 in A minor Op.105 for violin and piano, mov. 2
Robert Schumann
