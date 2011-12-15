Dread ZeppelinFormed 1989
Dread Zeppelin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74e2c381-7a79-4c21-8738-20da383e14d2
Dread Zeppelin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dread Zeppelin is an American band best known for performing the songs of Led Zeppelin in a reggae style as sung by a 300-pound (140 kg) Las Vegas Elvis impersonator. Over the years they have also performed songs originally by Elvis Presley, Bob Marley and The Yardbirds. The group toured extensively around the world during their tenure with I.R.S. Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dread Zeppelin Tracks
Sort by
Black Dog
Dread Zeppelin
Black Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Dog
Last played on
Woodstock
Dread Zeppelin
Woodstock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woodstock
Last played on
Dread Zeppelin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist