Pussyfoot
Pussyfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Pussyfoot was a British recording act of the late 1970s. The act consisted of songwriter, producer and musician Mick Flinn, and vocalist Donna Jones. Flinn remained behind the scenes, and Jones was marketed as a solo artist.
Pussyfoot Tracks
