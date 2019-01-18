James Maker
James Maker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74df0082-36df-4760-aae7-332126eecaf8
James Maker Tracks
Sort by
The Night Before
James Maker
The Night Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night Before
Last played on
Moon Over Michigan
James Maker
Moon Over Michigan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Over Michigan
Last played on
Back to artist