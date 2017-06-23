Stacey Pullen is an American techno musician based in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Pullen was raised in Detroit, where he became interested in electronic music early in his life. He began working on the Detroit techno scene in 1990, studying with Derrick May and working with him on business ventures. He used the aliases Bango, Kosmik Messenger, X-Stacy and Silent Phase. Pullen's incorporation of house and garage with techno has been cited as an influence on later electronic artists.