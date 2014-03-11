Savoir AdoreFormed 2007
Savoir Adore are a pop-rock duo from Brooklyn, New York City, originally consisting of Paul Hammer and Deidre Muro. In 2014, Deidre Muro left the band while Hammer worked with guest-vocalists. Hammer began collaborating with Lauren Zettler shortly after, and she became a permanent member. The band have released three albums, two EPs and a number of singles. They have toured internationally.
