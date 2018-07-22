DonaldSouth African Artist. Born 7 February 1985
Donald
1985-02-07
Donald Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Moatshe (born 7 February 1985), commonly known by the monomyn Donald, is a South African Afro-soul singer, songwriter, recording artist and entertainer, originally from the town of Rustenburg, in the North-West province.
Donald Tracks
Over The Moon vs How Will I Know
Donald
Over The Moon vs How Will I Know
Over The Moon vs How Will I Know
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Chris Brown
New Flame vs. Party For 2
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Fasta
Kah‐Lo
Fasta
Fasta
Rain Drop (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Donald
Rain Drop (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Rain Drop (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Unpredictable (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Donald
Unpredictable (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Denial (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Donald
Denial (Live Session For DJ Edu)
This Is What You Came For vs. Never Let U Go (feat. Rihanna)
Calvin Harris
This Is What You Came For vs. Never Let U Go (feat. Rihanna)
This Is What You Came For vs. Never Let U Go (feat. Rihanna)
Over The Moon
Donald
Over The Moon
Over The Moon
Stay With Me [Sam Smith Cover] (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Donald
Stay With Me [Sam Smith Cover] (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Over The Moon (Live Session For DJ Edu)
Donald
Over The Moon (Live Session For DJ Edu)
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Chris Brown
New Flame vs. Party For 2
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
Donald
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
Crazy But Amazing
Donald
Crazy But Amazing
Crazy But Amazing
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
Donald
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
Don't Let It Burn (feat. Bucie)
