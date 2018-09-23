Teddy Buckner (July 16, 1909 in Sherman, Texas – September 22, 1994 in Los Angeles, California) was a jazz trumpeter associated with Dixieland music.

Early in his career Buckner played with Sonny Clay. He worked with Buck Clayton in Shanghai in 1934 and later worked with Benny Carter among others. From 1949 to 1954 he worked in Kid Ory's band, which was perhaps the closest to the style he preferred. In the late 1950s his work with Sidney Bechet in France made him popular there but before going to France he recorded the soundtrack of the movie King Creole with Elvis Presley in 1958. From 1965 to 1981 he performed traditional jazz band at Disneyland's New Orleans Square.

In addition to this he worked with blues musician T-Bone Walker and did some acting. This included an uncredited role in They Shoot Horses, Don't They? He played cornet in a few of his film roles.