CarnivoresScottish three-piece rock band
Carnivores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74d4f53b-7260-4f10-b0c6-1a2c46f6cc33
Carnivores Tracks
Sort by
Insecuricor
Carnivores
Insecuricor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Insecuricor
Last played on
Scottish Football
Carnivores
Scottish Football
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scottish Football
Last played on
Leave Me Be
Carnivores
Leave Me Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave Me Be
Last played on
Temptations
Carnivores
Temptations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temptations
Last played on
Somewhere In My Heart
Carnivores
Somewhere In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere In My Heart
The Second Wave Of Yuppie Scum
Carnivores
The Second Wave Of Yuppie Scum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Second Wave Of Yuppie Scum
Lion Tamer
Carnivores
Lion Tamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lion Tamer
Friend Zone
Carnivores
Friend Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friend Zone
Last played on
Horses of the Galaxy
Carnivores
Horses of the Galaxy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acid Attack, Bloodbath, Diamonds are Forever
Carnivores
Acid Attack, Bloodbath, Diamonds are Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Actor is Monkfish
Carnivores
John Actor is Monkfish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darker Days
Carnivores
Darker Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darker Days
Last played on
Parent's Attic
Carnivores
Parent's Attic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parent's Attic
Last played on
Dressed For The Rain
Carnivores
Dressed For The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dressed For The Rain
Last played on
Black Rain Purple Sabbath
Carnivores
Black Rain Purple Sabbath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Carnivores
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ern5d4
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-05-27T22:14:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bcsb9.jpg
27
May
2013
BBC Music Introducing: Carnivores
BBC Pacific Quay
Carnivores Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist