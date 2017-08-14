Jay Lumen (born in Budapest, Hungary; birth name Csaba Lumnitzer) is a Hungarian techno producer and DJ. He is the founder of Footwork Records, and has appeared on Drumcode, Saved, 100% Pure, Cadenza and Octopus Records. Lumen has collaborated with Green Velvet, Harvey Mckay, Gary beck, Popof, Wade, Sasha Carassi and Roberto Capuano. Lumen's music has been played on radio stations and podcasts in several countries including BBC Radio 1, Annie Mac, and Pete Tong's radio show.

For three consecutive years, from 2013 to 2015, Lumen won the award for Underground DJ Of The Year at the Ballantine's Music Awards. In 2014, he was ranked number 3 for most sales on Beatport in the tech-house category, and number 10 in techno. In 2015 he was number 3 on Beatport in the Techno category for the most sales. Lumen was listed on Beatport as number 2 highest sales in the techno category. In 2015, Lumen was polled at number 26 in Resident Advisor’s "DJ Charted" artist.

Lumen has performed at clubs and festivals including Space (Ibiza nightclub), BPM Festival, Club Space- Miami, Digital Dreams Music Festival, EL Row - Barcelona, Tresor, Sónar, Ministry of Sound, Amsterdam Dance Event, Detroit Electronic Music Festival Afterparty, Balaton Sound to Mystic Garden in Amsterdam