Alex FerrariBorn 21 April 1982
Alex Ferrari
Alex Ferrari Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Ferrari (born April 21, 1982) is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and producer most famous for "Bara Bará Bere Berê" that charted in France reaching number-one on SNEP, the official French Singles Chart.
