Star F****** HipstersFormed 2005
Star F****** Hipsters
2005
Star F****** Hipsters Biography (Wikipedia)
Star Fucking Hipsters is a punk rock band from New York City who have released albums on Fat Wreck Chords and Alternative Tentacles records. They have been called a "punk supergroup" and feature members from numerous notable bands including Leftöver Crack, Ensign, and The Ergs!
Star F****** Hipsters Tracks
3000 Miles Away
Star F****** Hipsters
3000 Miles Away
3000 Miles Away
Last played on
The Civilization Show
Star F****** Hipsters
The Civilization Show
The Civilization Show
Last played on
Severance Pay
Star F****** Hipsters
Severance Pay
Severance Pay
Last played on
3000 Miles
Star F****** Hipsters
3000 Miles
3000 Miles
Last played on
Never Rest In Peace
Star F****** Hipsters
Never Rest In Peace
Never Rest In Peace
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T23:00:01
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
