Zoot Woman is a British electronic music group consisting of Adam Blake, Johnny Blake and Stuart Price. The band has gained a worldwide following for their live shows. The live act is Johnny Blake and Adam Blake, Price does not tour.

Credited by many within the industry as one of the most important forerunners of electroclash[who?], the band in full generally disassociates itself from the largely instrumental material released by Adam Blake and Stuart Price before adding Johnny Blake to the line-up and taking a new direction stylistically. This is evidenced by the lack of its coverage on the official website.

Price and Adam Blake also do remixes under the alias Paper Faces, as well as individually and have reworked tracks for Zoot Woman and established recording artists such as Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Armand Van Helden, Chromeo and Frankmusik. DJs Felix Da Housecat and Pete Tong have shown Paper Faces much support.