Nico Suave is a German rapper originating from Menden, Sauerland. Interested in hip hop since young age, at 16 started writing music and formed the group Provinzaroma with Dabru Tack and Kraans de Lutin performing in local youth centers. In 1998 he was included in the Eins Zwo album Gefährliches Halbwissen in the track "Sternzeichen Krebs" gaining him notoriety. He was also part of Dendemann German tour alongside DJ Rabauke. Reestablishing in Hamburg, he released his own maxi CD Münchhausen '94 produced by Ill Will and guest appearances by Deichkind and DJ Friction. Signed to Universal Music Group, he followed this up with his studio album Suave in April 2001 with "Vergesslich" becoming his first charting single from the album. With increasing problems of UMG, he later joined Berlin-based label No Limits, releasing the album Mit Liebe gemacht in 2005.

In 2007, he released the album Suave & Friends produced by "The Gunna", a young producer from Dortmund, and collaborations with z.B. Denyo, Blumentopf, Harris, Franky Kubrick. The music video "Kool" was prominently played on TV stations. In 2009, with Goethe-Institut, he organized a number of workshops in Australia and New Zealand.