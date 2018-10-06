Ben Frost (born 1980) is an Australian composer and producer. He is based in Reykjavík, Iceland. Frost composes minimalist, instrumental and experimental music, with influences ranging from classical minimalism to punk rock and black metal.

His albums include: Steel Wound (2003), School of Emotional Engineering (as part of the band School of Emotional Engineering) (2004), Theory of Machines (2007), By The Throat (2009), Sólaris (with Daníel Bjarnason) (2011), Aurora (2014), and The Centre Cannot Hold (2017). He has collaborated with contemporary dance companies Chunky Move, the Icelandic Dance Company and the British choreographer Wayne McGregor. He composed the music for Wayne McGregor's 2010 work FAR.

Frost co-composed with Daníel Bjarnason, Music for Solaris, which was inspired by both Stanislaw Lem's original novel and the 1972 Tarkovsky film Solaris. Commissioned by Unsound Festival, it was performed by Frost, Bjarnason and Sinfonietta Cracovia. He composed the music for the films, Sleeping Beauty, the Icelandic drama The Deep and the 2015 British television series Fortitude. In 2012 he travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo with Richard Mosse, along with Trevor Tweeten and John Holten, to score the sound for Mosse's artwork The Enclave.