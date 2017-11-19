Michelle Danielle Collins (born 28 May 1961) is an English actress and TV presenter, best known for her roles in the British soap operas EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Collins played Cindy Beale in the BBC soap EastEnders from 1988 to 1998, with a two-year break between 1990 and 1992. She played Stella Price in the ITV soap Coronation Street from 2011 to 2014. Her other notable TV roles include the BBC dramas Real Women (1998–99), Sunburn (1999–2000) and Two Thousand Acres of Sky (2001–03).