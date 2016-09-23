Caretaker is a three piece rock band based in Winchester, Hampshire. Their music combines elements from many different corners of rock music, including hardcore, post-rock, progressive and math rock and the band strongly aspire to the DIY ethic. Caretaker are well known for their influence and longevity in the UK underground music scene, and their infrequent and informal approach towards releasing records and touring. The band have stuck to the DIY ethic despite airplay from BBC Radio 1 and Xfm, and critical acclaim from NME, Kerrang!, Rock Sound and Terroriser. During their career, the band have played with well-known acts such as Biffy Clyro, Reuben, Deathcab for Cutie, Oceansize, Les Savy Fav and Hell is for Heroes, as well as having played a headlining show at the Camden Palace (now known as Koko).