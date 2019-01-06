The SpinnersUK folk group. Formed 1958
The Spinners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt0j.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74cc1012-71a2-47e5-924d-bf132928129d
The Spinners Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spinners were a folk group from Liverpool, England, that formed in September 1958. The group was unusual for its time in having a multiracial membership.
They variously had four albums in the UK Albums Chart between September 1970 and April 1972. One of them, Spinners Live Performance (1971), spent three months in the listing and peaked at No. 14.
The Spinners Tracks
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
The Spinners
Football Crazy
The Spinners
Football Crazy
Then Came You
Dionne Warwick
Black And White
The Spinners
In My Liverpool Home
The Spinners
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love
The Detroit Spinners
Bedford May Song
The Spinners
I'll Be Around
The Detroit Spinners
Been On The Road
The Spinners
Liverpool Lou
The Spinners
The Spinners - The Twelve Days of Christmas
The Spinners
Dirty Old Town
The Spinners
