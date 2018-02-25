Jambinai (Hangul: 잠비나이) are a Korean avant-rock band formed in Seoul in 2009. Their debut album Différance won the award for Best Crossover Album at the 2013 Korean Music Awards. Their second album Hermitage was released in 2016 on Bella Union.

During the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, Jambinai performed with an orchestra of geomungo players.