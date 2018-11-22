Po' GirlFormed 22 January 2003
Po' Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy3v.jpg
2003-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74c94b37-d05b-4d7e-910b-2afbffef342f
Po' Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Po' Girl is a Canadian music group whose style derives from folk, country and jazz. The style of music they perform is called "urban roots."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Po' Girl Tracks
Sort by
South of Nowhere
Po' Girl
South of Nowhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
South of Nowhere
Last played on
Tell Me a Story
Po' Girl
Tell Me a Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Tell Me a Story
Last played on
Mercy
Po' Girl
Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Mercy
Last played on
Shorty Town
Po' Girl
Shorty Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Shorty Town
Last played on
Pink Shoes
Po' Girl
Pink Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Pink Shoes
Last played on
Deer in the Night
Po' Girl
Deer in the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Deer in the Night
Last played on
When We Are Love
Po' Girl
When We Are Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
When We Are Love
Last played on
Little Pink Shoes
Po' Girl
Little Pink Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Little Pink Shoes
Last played on
Things We Believe In
Po' Girl
Things We Believe In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Benediction
Po' Girl
Benediction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Benediction
Last played on
Montana
Po' Girl
Montana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Montana
Last played on
Go Easy
Po' Girl
Go Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Go Easy
Last played on
Sans Souci
Po' Girl
Sans Souci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Sans Souci
Where the Darkness Goes
Po' Girl
Where the Darkness Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Where the Darkness Goes
Maudite Guerre
Po' Girl
Maudite Guerre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Maudite Guerre
Gandy Dancer
Po' Girl
Gandy Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Gandy Dancer
Dig Me a Hole
Po' Girl
Dig Me a Hole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Dig Me a Hole
Last played on
Home to You
Po' Girl
Home to You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Home to You
Last played on
All My Tears
Po' Girl
All My Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
All My Tears
Last played on
Kathy
Po' Girl
Kathy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Kathy
Last played on
Driving
Po' Girl
Driving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Driving
Last played on
Part Time Poppa
Po' Girl
Part Time Poppa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Part Time Poppa
Last played on
Double Helix Rainbow
Po' Girl
Double Helix Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Double Helix Rainbow
Last played on
Fernanda
Po' Girl
Fernanda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Fernanda
Last played on
Grace
Po' Girl
Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Grace
Last played on
Follow Your Bliss
Po' Girl
Follow Your Bliss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Follow Your Bliss
Last played on
As Long As We Go
Po' Girl
As Long As We Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
As Long As We Go
Last played on
Western Skies
Po' Girl
Western Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
Western Skies
Last played on
In The Days
Po' Girl
In The Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3v.jpglink
In The Days
Last played on
Po' Girl Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist