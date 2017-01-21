Larry ElgartBorn 20 March 1922. Died 29 August 2017
Larry Elgart
1922-03-20
Larry Elgart Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Joseph Elgart (March 20, 1922 – August 29, 2017) was an American jazz bandleader. With his brother Les, he recorded "Bandstand Boogie", the theme to the long-running dance show American Bandstand.
Bandstand Boogie
Jackie's Tune
Frim Fram Sauce
Too Close For Comfort
