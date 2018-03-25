John GraasBorn 14 March 1917. Died 13 April 1962
John Graas
1917-03-14
John Graas Biography (Wikipedia)
John Graas (March 14, 1917– April 13, 1962) was an American jazz French horn player, composer and arranger from the 1940s through 1962. He had a short but busy career on the West Coast, and became known as a pioneer of the French horn in jazz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
