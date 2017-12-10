Gregory TardyBorn 3 February 1966
Gregory Tardy
1966-02-03
Gregory Tardy Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Tardy is an American jazz saxophonist, who has released albums for the record labels SteepleChase Records, J Curve Records, and Impulse! Records. As of May 2015 he is teaching at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He has played with Elvin Jones, Avishai Cohen, Aaron Goldberg, Brad Mehldau, and Joshua Redman, among others.
Gregory Tardy Tracks
Voyage
Gregory Tardy
Voyage
Voyage
Last played on
Billie's Bounce
Gregory Tardy
Billie's Bounce
Billie's Bounce
Last played on
