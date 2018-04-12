Pamela Helen StephenBorn 1965
Pamela Helen Stephen
1965
Pamela Helen Stephen Tracks
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Choir
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Joseph Haydn
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Last played on
Gloria from Missa Sancti Nicolai
Joseph Haydn
Gloria from Missa Sancti Nicolai
Gloria from Missa Sancti Nicolai
Last played on
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Benjamin Britten
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Orchestra
Last played on
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Joseph Haydn
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Last played on
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Benjamin Britten
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Last played on
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
Last played on
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Gilbert O’Sullivan
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Last played on
Mass in C major Op.86: Gloria
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in C major Op.86: Gloria
Mass in C major Op.86: Gloria
Last played on
Stabat mater - symphonic cantata Op.96..: Eja mater, fons amoris
Charles Villiers Stanford
Stabat mater - symphonic cantata Op.96..: Eja mater, fons amoris
Stabat mater - symphonic cantata Op.96..: Eja mater, fons amoris
Choir
Last played on
Elegischer Gesang Op.118 (Sanft Wie Du Lebtest) For 4 Solo Voices And String Qu
Ludwig van Beethoven
Elegischer Gesang Op.118 (Sanft Wie Du Lebtest) For 4 Solo Voices And String Qu
Elegischer Gesang Op.118 (Sanft Wie Du Lebtest) For 4 Solo Voices And String Qu
Last played on
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Easter at King's
King's College Cambridge
2015-04-01T22:59:53
1
Apr
2015
Easter at King's
19:30
King's College Cambridge
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T22:59:53
22
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-11T22:59:53
11
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-17T22:59:53
17
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-25T22:59:53
25
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
